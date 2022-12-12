The Hill Road Flyover at Shek Tong Tsui, stretches above Hill Road near residential buildings on October 14, 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The Hill Road Flyover at Shek Tong Tsui, stretches above Hill Road near residential buildings on October 14, 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong property
Business

Small flat, big rent hike: Hong Kong’s tiniest homes buck trend of falling rents amid housing market decline

  • Rents for small flats are proving more resilient than for larger units, with some renters paying record high amounts for ‘nano’ homes
  • High interest rates are encouraging potential homebuyers to rent small flats while they delay purchases, agents say

Cheryl ArcibalSalina Li
Cheryl Arcibal and Salina Li

Updated: 8:30am, 12 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hill Road Flyover at Shek Tong Tsui, stretches above Hill Road near residential buildings on October 14, 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The Hill Road Flyover at Shek Tong Tsui, stretches above Hill Road near residential buildings on October 14, 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE