BIS chief Carstens: High interest rates to stay even if a US recession might be 'avoided' in 2023
exclusive | The US may avoid a recession even as Fed is expected to increase rates for the seventh time, BIS head says
- The general manager of BIS believes the US can avoid a recession, but six out of 10 institutional investors said they see the slump as inevitable
- The Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England are expected to increase their key rates by 50 basis points in the closing days of 2022, according to DWS
