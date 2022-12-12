Cornerstone Technologies’ EV charging facilities in the car park of Shek Yam Shopping Centre in Kwai Tsing, Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Climate change: EV charging facility owners in Hong Kong can soon make money by selling carbon credits
- Hong Kong-listed Cornerstone Technologies aims to help clients calculate their carbon footprint reduction, based on which they can obtain carbon credits
- HKEX has a voluntary carbon credit trading platform that matches companies seeking to offset their carbon footprints with owners of verifiable projects
