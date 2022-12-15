Julia Leung Fung-yee, currently the deputy CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission, is set to be elevated to the top post. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong government to name journalist-turned-regulator Julia Leung as the first woman CEO of SFC, sources say

  • Leung, who is the deputy CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission, is considered to be the most ideal candidate
  • She is in charge of many ongoing projects, including the new licensing regime for virtual assets, which will be implemented in June

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:33pm, 15 Dec, 2022

