Julia Leung Fung-yee, currently the deputy CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission, is set to be elevated to the top post. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong government to name journalist-turned-regulator Julia Leung as the first woman CEO of SFC, sources say
- Leung, who is the deputy CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission, is considered to be the most ideal candidate
- She is in charge of many ongoing projects, including the new licensing regime for virtual assets, which will be implemented in June
