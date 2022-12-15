Hong Kong’s Central district. Two teams of inspectors from the PCAOB spent about seven weeks at the Hong Kong offices of PwC and KPMG going through hundreds of audit working papers in September and November. Photo: Sam Tsang
breaking | US regulators complete inspection of US-listed Chinese firms’ audit records, reducing delisting risks
- First time in China’s history that Beijing allowed audit records to be taken outside the mainland for inspection
- About 170 US-listed Chinese firms had faced the potential risk of being delisted if US regulators had not been able to review audit records
