The Taikoo Li, Chengdu retail complez in southwestern Sichuan province. Photo: Handout
Swire Properties to buy China’s top shopping centre in Chengdu for US$796 million from partner amid reopening drive
- Swire Properties sees the Taikoo Li Chengdu mall as a key asset in its China expansion strategy
- Beijing has unleashed a series of measures to support the property market while rolling back its stringent zero-Covid regimen
