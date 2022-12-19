An undated view of the Edinger Estate vineyard in Western Australia. Photo: Handout
Li Ka-shing’s CK Life Sciences adds to wine holdings in Australia, buying Edinger Estate vineyard for US$7.3 million
- CK Life has spent more than US$34 million on vineyards in Australia and New Zealand in the past four years
- The company touts long-term, stable income from winery tenants and says demand for grapes has remained steady despite China tariffs
