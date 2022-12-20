Extreme weather hits Hong Kong’s Central district under a typhoon warning in October 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong financial sector ‘urgently’ needs help with measurement of climate risks, HKMA report says
- A large majority of banks, insurers and asset managers in a survey say a dearth of both climate data and standard methodologies hinders their efforts
- Improvement is urgently needed to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a sustainable-finance hub, says a report from the city’s de facto central bank
