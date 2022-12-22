A worker sorts plastic bottles for recycling on the outskirt of Beijing. The recycling of steel, aluminium, plastic and paper, four carbon-intensive commodities, is expected to contribute to a total reduction of 670 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions this year, Miotech says. Photo: AFP
How Beijing’s circular economy policy is driving recycling in carbon-intensive sectors
- The combined recycled waste volume of 7,400 Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai rose 46 per cent last year, Miotech says
- Increased recycling could be a long-term trend, despite a ‘short-term hiccup’ in 2022
