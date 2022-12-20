People queue at a tram station in Hong Kong’s Central district on December 13, 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang
People queue at a tram station in Hong Kong’s Central district on December 13, 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & finance
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business

Hongkongers save money at highest rate in 5 years but still feel insecure, fearing ‘emergency needs’ amid economic gloom

  • Average monthly savings jumped 17 per cent to HK$7,700 compared with last year, a survey from the Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board finds
  • The total savings Hongkongers say they need to feel secure jumped 20 per cent to HK$590,000

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 7:37pm, 20 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue at a tram station in Hong Kong’s Central district on December 13, 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang
People queue at a tram station in Hong Kong’s Central district on December 13, 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE