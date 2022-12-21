Signage for the China Evergrande Group outside the Royal Peak residential development in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China Evergrande: crisis crimps home sales to 7 per cent of annual takings while creditors await repayment
- Evergrande generated 29.12 billion yuan (US$4.2 billion) in sales from January to November, less than 7 per cent of its pre-crisis takings
- Developer fends off creditors again as a long-awaited debt workout plan remains elusive because of a wide difference between assets and recovery value
Signage for the China Evergrande Group outside the Royal Peak residential development in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg