The space previously occupied by Burberry in Russell Street has been taken up by a yet-to-open Transformers-themed restaurant. Photo: Handout
The space previously occupied by Burberry in Russell Street has been taken up by a yet-to-open Transformers-themed restaurant. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business

Can Hong Kong recover from Covid-19 to reclaim luxury retail market crown?

  • Russell Street, a premier shopping destination once home to Burberry and Prada, has been taken over by surgical masks, cheap clothes and restaurants
  • The change is permanent, even if China opens up, a CBRE executive says

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 11:00am, 2 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The space previously occupied by Burberry in Russell Street has been taken up by a yet-to-open Transformers-themed restaurant. Photo: Handout
The space previously occupied by Burberry in Russell Street has been taken up by a yet-to-open Transformers-themed restaurant. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE