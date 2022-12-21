A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in north China’s Hebei Province, on October 11, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in north China’s Hebei Province, on October 11, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Business of climate change
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business

Climate change: Tencent aims to spur China’s low-carbon technology development, commercialisation with online platform

  • The platform aims to connect entrepreneurs, investors and researchers to each other and to resources, tools and data
  • The company hopes the TanLIVE platform will be China’s version of Climate-KIC – the European Union’s largest climate-focused innovation community

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:47pm, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in north China’s Hebei Province, on October 11, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in north China’s Hebei Province, on October 11, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE