A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in north China’s Hebei Province, on October 11, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change: Tencent aims to spur China’s low-carbon technology development, commercialisation with online platform
- The platform aims to connect entrepreneurs, investors and researchers to each other and to resources, tools and data
- The company hopes the TanLIVE platform will be China’s version of Climate-KIC – the European Union’s largest climate-focused innovation community
