Gourmet House has been making chocolates, pastries and breads using traditional Swiss recipes since 1994. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-based Swiss chocolate maker battles through Covid-19 pandemic to enjoy best Christmas in 3 years
- Swiss entrepreneur Jurg Meier has been running Gourmet House, a chocolate and bread factory, in Chai Wan for nearly three decades
- The company did not lay off a single employee since the pandemic began, even after sales plunged by as much as 80 per cent as orders dried up
Gourmet House has been making chocolates, pastries and breads using traditional Swiss recipes since 1994. Photo: Handout