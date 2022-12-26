Gourmet House has been making chocolates, pastries and breads using traditional Swiss recipes since 1994. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong-based Swiss chocolate maker battles through Covid-19 pandemic to enjoy best Christmas in 3 years

  • Swiss entrepreneur Jurg Meier has been running Gourmet House, a chocolate and bread factory, in Chai Wan for nearly three decades
  • The company did not lay off a single employee since the pandemic began, even after sales plunged by as much as 80 per cent as orders dried up

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 10:00am, 26 Dec, 2022

