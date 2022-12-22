Listings for residential properties for sale at a property agency in Hong Kong. Home prices in the city have slumped this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s nano flats take biggest hit in housing slump as sales sink 48 per cent in first 11 months

  • More buyers are opting for one-bedroom or two-bedroom units as a result of relaxed mortgage rules and lower prices, says Midland Realty’s Sammy Po
  • Hong Kong home values have dropped by more than 14 per cent this year, with full-year sales volume expected to plummet to the lowest since 2013

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:44pm, 22 Dec, 2022

