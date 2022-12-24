In this third and final three-part series on China’s property crisis, Pearl Liu says that not all developers stand to benefit equally from the government’s “three arrows” measures, but the sector will emerge leaner and stronger than ever before. On a sunny afternoon in September 2019, Hui Ka-yan, surrounded by tower cranes, concrete trucks and the noise from drilling machines, stood arms akimbo, looking around. It was not just any construction site in Hui’s sprawling real estate empire. It was the site of a 700-metre-tall tower that was to be the headquarters of China Evergrande Group. When complete in 2024, it would be a crowning glory for the then third-richest individual in China, who brought along with him a handpicked team of several executives from the country’s biggest developer. It is not known what exactly Hui said in his speech to the senior management and construction workers. He commended them for doing a “good job” and told them to “stay safe” amid the din of construction work. There was laughter and applause during Hui’s brief visit on that autumn day three years ago. Fast-forward to November 2022: an eerie silence pervades the same site. Construction has halted. The tower is nowhere close to the proposed height. And Evergrande has lost ownership of the site to a consortium of state-owned firms, which paid 7.5 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) at a public auction on November 26 . Evergrande’s plight has been repeated at many of China’s top private developers, which are struggling to survive. Only a couple years ago, they vied with each other to bid for the most expensive plots, build the tallest towers and sell the most homes. With Beijing unveiling a liquidity package, dubbed as “three arrows”, that offers a glimmer of hope for the bruised sector, it is unlikely that every single developer will enjoy the benefits. Some high-profile names will fall behind and some will eventually fade away. “Not everyone will survive, some will just die,” said Carol Lye, associate portfolio manager with Philadelphia-headquartered Brandywine Global Investment Management. “Maybe 5 to 10 per cent, or more [will fold]. It really depends on how much financing they can get, particularly how much the banks are willing to lend them. It’s tough.” China’s debt-saddled property sector has at least US$292 billion of onshore and offshore borrowings to be cleared through the end of 2023, with US$72.3 billion due in the coming quarter, according to Bloomberg data. The good news is that developers now have access to financing since the central government fired the “three arrows” – bank credit, bond issuance and equity financing – within some 20 days in November. Privately owned China Fortune Land Development , the first casualty of Beijing’s “three red lines” policy when it started defaulting on loans in early 2021, said it was poised to sell new shares to raise funds for delivering homes and debt repayment on December 1. On December 7, Greenland Holdings, the first state-owned developer to default on its loans, said it too planned to place new shares to raise to 1.4 billion yuan. But not every struggling developer has been this fortunate. “We have not yet received any mercy message from any bank so far,” said Albert Yau, chief financial officer of Zhongliang Holdings, which defaulted on two US dollar-denominated bonds totalling US$200 million in November. It is actually more difficult for the company as creditors expect better terms to be offer because of all the favourable policies, according to Yau. “There is quite an expectation gap.” China’s richest woman sells shares in property unit for US$649 million Ares SSG, a subsidiary of Ares Management and one of the largest alternative investment managers in Asia, which is looking for investment opportunities in the liquidity-strapped sector, said the observation that many distressed developers not receiving adequate financial aid are “accurate”. “What the government mandates versus what is really being channelled still needs time to be seen,” said Edwin Wong, managing partner and CEO of Ares SSG, which in talks with various property firms over direct lending to their projects as well as investing in their loan portfolios. “Lending to a defaulted borrower is never easy, especially with banks.” Some 60 banks, state-owned and small county-level lenders, have extended 4 trillion yuan of credit to about 100 developers as of December 18 since the so-called rescue measures were rolled out last month, according to China Index Academy, a top real estate research firm. Defaulters like CIFI Holdings, Central China, Powerlong Real Estate Holdings, Yuzhou Group, Jinke Property Group and Agile Group Holdings have received help from banks. However, no help has been forthcoming for some leading names like China Evergrande, Sunac China Holdings and Kaisa Group Holdings. “ Not many developers with offshore debt will benefit from the supportive measures extended to the property sector,” said Sabrina Jacobs, senior client portfolio manager with Pictet Asset Management. “The industry will ultimately go back to normal, but with fewer high-quality players. Those with a relatively better balance sheet, multiple business lines and good assets will have a better chance of survival.” Healthy bottom lines and good assets are exactly what the distressed developers lack, as most of them are weighed down by unpaid or soon-to-be-due debts. Once developers complete offshore debt restructuring, it will be easier for them to tap onshore financing, but that may take at least one to two years, or even longer, according to Ron Thompson, managing director of global turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal. “If a company is in default to its offshore creditors and is not even trying to find a solution, why would a domestic bank lend any money to this company?” asked Thompson, adding that his company expects to be busy with restructuring work over the next two to three years. Some 50 Chinese developers have defaulted on an estimated US$100 billion worth of offshore bonds over the past two years, according to JPMorgan.

But so far, only Guangzhou R&F Properties has successfully received the go-ahead to restructure all of its outstanding offshore bonds, while Shenzhen-based Logan Group got a nod from onshore creditors on its yuan-denominated borrowings. Sunac and China Fortune Land, which recently unveiled preliminary restructuring plans, are awaiting approval. Thomson from Alvarez & Marsal said that not all companies can come up with a quick debt-restructuring solution, pointing to difficulties faced by Evergrande, which has more than 1,000 projects in various stages of development. This requires coordination and support from onshore banks, suppliers, buyers, local governments and other stakeholders. “These aren’t simple situations where the boss can say ‘I’m gonna go this way’ and it is done,” he said. Billionaire Chinese developer Zhang Li arrested over US bribery charge Some 39 developers are still in the midst of debt workouts with creditors, involving almost US$117 billion, JPMorgan estimated. “Some companies will ultimately be restructured project by project, with local governments, local investors and state-owned developers taking over the assets,” said Thompson, adding that the private developers that do survive will get smaller. This crisis will result in a structural change for the sector, according to Joyce Bing, fixed-income investment manager for Asia at Abrdn. “Market consolidation, with state-owned companies (SOE) taking a bigger market share, has been a key trend over the past one year and will likely remain so in the near term,” she said. Home sales for this year confirm that trend. Twelve of the top 20 developers up to November this year were either state-owned like Poly Development and Holdings Group or state-backed like China Vanke and Gemdale Group. In 2020, before the China real estate crisis broke out, China Evergrande topped the sales chart, with only eight players with government backing featuring on the list. “The authorities want to keep good quality [developers] and to deleverage the sector to correct the oversupply situation,” said Belinda Liao, portfolio manager for Asian fixed-income at Fidelity. “SOEs will play a larger role, as well as some select private developers.” While this could affect the profitability of the sector as SOEs tend to be less efficient because of the need to work with the government and fulfil social obligations, it should make the industry more sustainable, she said. Even for those that survive, the road ahead could still be bumpy. A senior manager with a major developer that has defaulted on offshore and onshore bonds said that the company should be able to make it through the current liquidity crunch, but to get back to normal it will need homebuyers to come its way. “Financing support is not going to be enough to compensate for the cash flow weakness from home sales,” agreed Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist and head of Asia economics at BofA Securities. “At the end of the day, these policies can prevent developers from failing in the short-term. But for developers to really survive and get out of the ICU [intensive care unit], they need homebuyers’ confidence to come back; they need people to start buying property again.” Chinese homebuyers’ confidence is unlikely to return soon amid tumbling prices as their faith in house values always going up has been shaken . Ibuprofen over property: home sales in Beijing dampened by Covid-19 outbreak The average price of new homes stood at 9,789 yuan per square metre at the end of October, a drop of 3.5 per cent from 10,139 yuan per square metre at the end of 2021. Considering developers are still offering discounts to woo buyers, prices are not likely to rise any time soon. S&P expects new home sales to reach 13 trillion yuan this year, 28 per cent lower than last year. It expects sales to further decline to 12.5 trillion yuan in 2023. Developers like Sunac are keen to rectify their problems. “The group will have a full review of its past developments to reflect upon our shortcomings and problems, and will make adjustments resolutely based on experiences and lessons learned,” founder and chairman Sun Hongbin said in a much-delayed financial filing after the company reported its first loss since listing in 2010. The outspoken property tycoon added, in words that many of his peers would no doubt echo, that Sunac hopes to “return to benign and healthy development in 2023”.