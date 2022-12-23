An employee transports a giant reel of paper at the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere, France. Photo: Reuters
Trade
Business

Why the falling use of cardboard boxes is a bad sign for the global economy

  • North American companies that make the raw material for corrugated boxes shut down nearly 1 million tons of capacity in the third quarter
  • WestRock and Packaging Corporation of America have announced mill closures or idled machines amid falling demand

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:47pm, 23 Dec, 2022

