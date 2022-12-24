A courtroom sketch of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (centre), known as SBF in the cryptocurrency world, with his attorneys Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell at his arraignment hearing in Manhattan federal court in New York on December 22, 2022 Photo: Reuters.
Alameda’s ex-CEO Ellison says she and Bankman-Fried misled FTX lenders
- Ellison said she was aware that Alameda was given access to a borrowing facility on FTX.com from 2019 through 2022
- Separately, FTX’s former chief technology officer Gary Wang said he was “directed” to change FTX platform’s code to give Alameda special privileges
