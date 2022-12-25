Methane, the world’s second-biggest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide, has been elevated to the top of international agenda as the climate crisis gets worse every year. At the United Nations’ COP27 climate change summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in November, John Kerry, the United States special presidential envoy for climate, said that more than 150 countries had signed up to the Global Methane Pledge. The pledge, a multi-country initiative first launched by the US and the European Union last year, aims to cut methane emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030 from 2020 levels to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Although China has not signed on, Xie Zhenhua , its top climate diplomat, also said during COP27 that Beijing had drafted its own national methane strategy to strictly control emissions in the energy, agriculture and waste treatment sectors. China is the world’s largest methane emitter annually, with 58.4 million tonnes of methane emitted in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). When converted to carbon dioxide equivalent, that is around 10 per cent of China’s total greenhouse gas emissions last year, second behind carbon dioxide. The focus on methane is significant because even though it has a shorter atmospheric lifetime – roughly a decade as compared to carbon dioxide’s 300 to 1,000 years – it has a stronger influence on the climate. Over a 20-year period, methane can warm the atmosphere 80 times more powerfully than carbon dioxide, according to scientific journal Nature. Reducing methane emissions could not only help reduce near-term global warming, but also help to improve air quality, as it is a major source of ground-level ozone pollution. According to the IEA, the largest source of global anthropogenic methane emissions, or those linked to human activity, is agriculture, which is responsible for around a quarter of the total. It is closely followed by the energy sector, which includes emissions from coal, oil, natural gas and biofuels. Additionally, transport and landfills also produce large amounts of methane. In China, methane emissions in coal mining account for 90 per cent of total energy industry methane emissions and 45 per cent of the country’s total methane emissions, making it the world’s largest producer of anthropogenic coal mine methane emissions. China’s Shanxi province is the primary source of the world’s coal mine methane emissions, contributing to roughly the same amount of coal mine methane as the rest of the world combined, according to a report by Global Energy Monitor. The agriculture sector, including animal husbandry and rice planting, is also a major source accounting for around 42 per cent of methane emissions in China, according to Beijing-based consultancy Innovative Green Development Program (IGDP). The other 12 per cent comes from the waste management sector. China has taken several measures to reduce methane emissions, including improving gas recovery to reduce coal mine-related emissions, reducing emissions from paddy fields through improved rice planting techniques, and through breeding management and dietary structure adjustments to reduce emissions from animal husbandry. The effectiveness of such emission reduction measures, however, depend on how economical and technologically mature they are. “In the short term, the proportion of methane emissions that can be reduced at low cost in China is far lower than that of other developed countries,” IGDP said in a recent report. Including methane emissions in China’s national carbon trading market, and including more projects related to methane mitigation to China’s green bonds project catalogue could also help mitigate emissions using market forces, IGDP added. Like most developing countries, China still had a “weak capability and statistical foundation” in methane emissions reduction, Xie told an event hosted by the World Bank at COP27. The country will first need to focus on developing monitoring technologies for methane emissions, and then take further steps in mitigation, he added. China will also focus on technological innovation for methane reduction, and the government must use economic incentives to leverage more participation from financial institutions and the public sector, Xie said. Beijing is also considering using methane as a potential energy resource rather than just a waste gas, Xie said. For example, some coal mine operators in Shanxi have been collecting coal bed methane for use in power and heat generation, which also reduces atmospheric emissions of methane. Challenges remain. On the one hand, China’s methane emissions will increase with economic development, urbanisation and improvement of residents’ living standards. On the other hand, due to limited cost-effective and technically feasible emissions reduction technologies, it will continue to be difficult to drastically reduce methane emissions, IGDP said. "For China, focusing on coal mining, municipal solid waste treatment and methane leakage reduction in oil and gas fields can help achieve methane emissions reduction in the short term. In the long term, developing emissions reduction technologies such as in agriculture and sewage treatment will be crucial to achieve carbon neutrality," it added.