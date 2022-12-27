About 60 per cent of Hong Kong consumers are willing to buy insurance policies online, according to an analyst. Photo: KY Cheng
Digital products a win-win for Hong Kong customers and insurers, will turn city into insurance hub for Greater Bay Area, industry watchers say
- Development of ‘insurtech’ will be vital for customers not just in Hong Kong, but also in the GBA, Zurich Insurance CEO says
- Hong Kong leader John Lee told a forum on December 5 that he would like to see the city become an insurance hub for the GBA by launching more innovative insurance products and new sales channels
