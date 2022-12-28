An artist’s impression of Hysan Development’s proposed upgrade to its HK$90 billion Lee Gardens portfolio in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. Photo: Handout
Hysan earmarks US$256 million for ‘Lee Gardens Rejuvenation’ in Causeway Bay, turn it into ‘home of luxury’
- The new Caroline Hill Road development will expand Hysan’s office portfolio by 30 per cent in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay
- Top luxury brands like Cartier, Chanel, Dior, Hermes and Louis Vuitton plan to open 10,000 sq ft plus flagship stores in Lee Gardens
