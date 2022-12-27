The Greater Bay Area city of Dongguan in China’s Guangdong province has a population of 10.4 million and some 200,000 manufacturing firms. Photo: Shutterstock
China property
Business

China’s hi-tech manufacturing hub Dongguan lifts property-buying restrictions to stimulate demand

  • Sales at Dongguan’s top 20 developers in the first 11 months sank 34.5 per cent year on year to 90.56 billion yuan (US$13 billion)
  • City lifts home-buying curbs in the last five remaining neighbourhoods, but maintains restrictions on resales for two years to dampen speculation

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 5:00pm, 27 Dec, 2022

