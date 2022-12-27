The Greater Bay Area city of Dongguan in China’s Guangdong province has a population of 10.4 million and some 200,000 manufacturing firms. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s hi-tech manufacturing hub Dongguan lifts property-buying restrictions to stimulate demand
- Sales at Dongguan’s top 20 developers in the first 11 months sank 34.5 per cent year on year to 90.56 billion yuan (US$13 billion)
- City lifts home-buying curbs in the last five remaining neighbourhoods, but maintains restrictions on resales for two years to dampen speculation
The Greater Bay Area city of Dongguan in China’s Guangdong province has a population of 10.4 million and some 200,000 manufacturing firms. Photo: Shutterstock