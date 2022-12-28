Visualization and simulation, 3D, AR, VR, Innovation of futuristic. Photo: Shutterstock
Forkast’s biggest blockchain trends for 2023: blockchain games, NFTs, DAOs and a bet that Web3 will end the cryptocurrency winter
- Traditional companies adopting Web3 could end the cryptocurrency winter, while gaming will drive mass cryptocurrency adoption, industry experts say
- Decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) could reach their full potential while non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will gain more ground, they say
Visualization and simulation, 3D, AR, VR, Innovation of futuristic. Photo: Shutterstock