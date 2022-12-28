Visualization and simulation, 3D, AR, VR, Innovation of futuristic. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain
Business

Forkast’s biggest blockchain trends for 2023: blockchain games, NFTs, DAOs and a bet that Web3 will end the cryptocurrency winter

  • Traditional companies adopting Web3 could end the cryptocurrency winter, while gaming will drive mass cryptocurrency adoption, industry experts say
  • Decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) could reach their full potential while non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will gain more ground, they say

Forkast.News

Updated: 10:00pm, 28 Dec, 2022

