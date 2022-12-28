Barring a miraculous recovery in December, a 13-year annual rally in the city’s house prices is over. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong’s 13-year housing market rally is all but over as November home prices plunge by most since financial crisis

  • The lived-in home price index sank 3.3 per cent in November, the biggest drop since November 2008
  • Barring a miraculous recovery in December, a 13-year annual rally in the city’s house prices is at an end

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 5:57pm, 28 Dec, 2022

