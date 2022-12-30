Five stocks changed hands for the first time today in Hong Kong, the busiest debut day in almost three years for the local bourse that helps its effort to reclaim a spot among the world’s top destinations for initial public offerings (IPOs). Executives of three of the five debutantes struck a ceremonial gong at the former trading hall of the city’s exchange to mark their companies’ first trading day, while Shanghai Cryofocus Medtech and Shandong Boan Biotechnology attended their debut virtually via teleconferencing. Futu Holdings, the online broker, postponed its listing. The HK$394 million (US$50.51 million) raised by three of the five companies – Boan, Cryofocus and the milk producer AustAsia – are a much-needed boost for Hong Kong as it clings to fourth place behind Shanghai, Shenzhen and Seoul among the world’s top IPO destinations. The buzz of activities augurs well for the 180 companies that await in the pipeline to launch their IPOs in Hong Kong, which was the world’s top IPO destination in seven of the previous 13 years. Kingsoft Cloud and Super Hi International Holding listed their shares by introduction, a quicker method that allows listed stocks from another exchange be traded in Hong Kong without raising fresh capital. “For listed candidates that do not have urgent funding needs, they can opt to list by way of introduction as they can get their approvals faster, and there is no need for marketing” to fund managers and investors, said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Hong Kong-based broker Wealthy Securities. This was Hong Kong’s biggest IPO debut day since 10 July 2020, when seven companies sold stocks for the first time. Sentiments are on the mend in Hong Kong after the city government dropped almost all quarantines and travel restrictions related to Covid-19. Hong Kong’s border with mainland China is set to reopen on January 8, the first step in the city’s return to normalcy after three years of lockdown. Still, the five companies were mixed in their trading debuts. Kingsoft Cloud,, based in Beijing, began trading at HK$2.03, a premium of 2.5 per cent from its Nasdaq closing price of US$3.82, where each ADR represents 15 Hong Kong shares. Shares of Boan, a biopharmaceutical producer based in Shandong province and a spin-off of Luye Pharma, changed hands for the first time at HK$19.82, a 0.1 per cent premium to their IPO price of HK$19.80. The company raised HK$153 million from the offering. Super Hi , the overseas spin-off of the Chinese hotpot restaurants operator Haidilao, debuted at HK$9.40. Shareholders of Hong Kong-listed Haidilao International get one share of Super Hi for every 10 Haidilao shares they hold. Milk company AustAsia began trading at HK$5.88, for a loss of 8.1 per cent from its IPO price of HK$6.4, helping the firm raise HK$101 million from the offering. Cryofocus, which deploys extremely low temperatures to destroy damaged or cancerous cells, fell 8.9 per cent in its debut, from its IPO price of HK$18.90. It raised HK$140 million from the IPO. 15 IPOs to keep an eye on, as Hong Kong tries to put difficult year behind it The IPO markets have had a dry spell in the first half of 2022, as rising interest rates around major economies sapped investment appetite. New listings resumed as sentiments improved with easing Covid-19 restrictions. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 28 per cent over the last two months, after falling 38 per cent in the first 10 months. The index is on track for its worst annual performance since 2011, ending the year 15 per cent lower than where it started the year at. The Hang Seng’s loss is also its third consecutive annual decline during the Covid-19 pandemic, after the 14 per cent fall in 2021 and the 3.4 per cent dip in 2020. The last time the benchmark fell three years in a row was after the worldwide dotcom bubble burst from 2000 to 2002.