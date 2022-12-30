The bankruptcy petitions come after the retailer earlier this month categorically refuted such rumours, releasing a statement saying that it had not received any legal documents or inquiries related to bankruptcy.

The embattled retailer has been lurching from one crisis to another, including several rounds of job and salary cuts this year. In November, photos of letters signed by staff acknowledging the suspension of pay were circulated online, sparking heated debates among Chinese social media users.

Advertisement

At the end of June, Gome Retail’s cash and cash equivalents had fallen to 2.4 billion yuan from 4.37 billion yuan in the same period last year due to loan repayments, according to the company’s interim report.

Meanwhile, overdue loans had reached 3 billion yuan as of September 30, a statement released by the company in October showed.

Huang Guangyu, the founder of the Gome, has dipped into his pocket to provide a lifeline to the struggling company. This month alone he has provided a total of HK$500 million (US$64.1 million), with the latest funding taking place a week ago.

Shining Crown Holdings, a company wholly owned by Huang, provided an interest-free and unsecured loan valued at HK$150 million worth to Gome, according to an exchange filing on December 22.

The latest exchange data also showed that Huang and his wife, who are Gome’s major shareholders, sold about 11.8 million shares in Gome this year. Their stake in the company had dropped to 24.7 per cent from 60.98 per cent as of December 15.

Advertisement

Huang was once China’s richest man before he was jailed in 2010. After completing his parole in early 2021, he returned to the company and vowed to return Gome to its market leading position within 18 months.