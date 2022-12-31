The number of foreclosed properties has been 20 to 30 per cent higher in the last two or three months. Photo: Martin Chan
The number of foreclosed properties has been 20 to 30 per cent higher in the last two or three months. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong property
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business

Are foreclosed homes the answer for Hongkongers priced out of the world’s most expensive property market?

  • Foreclosed properties, sometimes discounted by up to 20 per cent, are rising in number as the property market tanks
  • The discounts, however, do come with potential risks that could increase the overall cost, say property analysts

Lam Ka-singSalina Li
Lam Ka-sing and Salina Li

Updated: 8:30am, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The number of foreclosed properties has been 20 to 30 per cent higher in the last two or three months. Photo: Martin Chan
The number of foreclosed properties has been 20 to 30 per cent higher in the last two or three months. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE