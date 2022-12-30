Stock market investor holding a phone investment app index growth chart. Photo: Shutterstock
Stock market investor holding a phone investment app index growth chart. Photo: Shutterstock
US-listed Chinese stocks
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business

CSRC orders Futu, Tiger Brokers to stop letting new onshore traders tap global stocks

  • Futu and Tiger Brokers’ operator UP Fintech Holding must stop accepting new customers based in mainland China, the CSRC said
  • Existing customers may continue trading on the platforms without adding fresh capital, the regulator said

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:28pm, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Stock market investor holding a phone investment app index growth chart. Photo: Shutterstock
Stock market investor holding a phone investment app index growth chart. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE