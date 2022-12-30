Stock market investor holding a phone investment app index growth chart. Photo: Shutterstock
CSRC orders Futu, Tiger Brokers to stop letting new onshore traders tap global stocks
- Futu and Tiger Brokers’ operator UP Fintech Holding must stop accepting new customers based in mainland China, the CSRC said
- Existing customers may continue trading on the platforms without adding fresh capital, the regulator said
