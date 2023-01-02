A photo taken on October 7, 2020 shows the Tencent building in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, in south China’s Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba, Tencent lay-offs burst property bubbles in headquarters cities of Hangzhou, Shenzhen, sending prices plunging
- Transactions and prices are down while second-hand listings are up in formerly hot districts such as Hangzhou’s Yuhang and Shenzhen’s Nanshan
- Home prices in one prime neighbourhood close to Alibaba’s head office plunged nearly 28 per cent in 2022 after the company laid off thousands of workers
