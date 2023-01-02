People walk past an advertising poster for Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong in September 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk past an advertising poster for Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong in September 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Banking & finance
Business

Hong Kong brokers, fund managers get ready for virtual-asset trading as SFC widens access to retail investors

  • Local brokers and fund managers have been asking about licensing requirements to trade virtual asset for retail clients, Deloitte says
  • GEM-listed Victory Securities and Interactive Brokers are the first to be allowed to provide the services – but only to professional investors for now

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 2:37pm, 2 Jan, 2023

