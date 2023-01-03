China Evergrande Group founder Hui Kayan asked his employees to work towards setting the company on the right track once again. Photo: Getty Images
China Evergrande Group founder Hui Kayan asked his employees to work towards setting the company on the right track once again. Photo: Getty Images
China Evergrande Group
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business

China Evergrande crisis: founder Hui Kayan vows to repay debt and ‘start new chapter on survival’

  • Evergrande founder Hui Kayan has pledged to repay creditors and deliver projects this year in a letter to the company’s employees
  • He says the company can fulfil its mission of repaying debt and ‘start a new chapter on survival’ if they work together

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 6:45pm, 3 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China Evergrande Group founder Hui Kayan asked his employees to work towards setting the company on the right track once again. Photo: Getty Images
China Evergrande Group founder Hui Kayan asked his employees to work towards setting the company on the right track once again. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE