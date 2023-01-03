China Evergrande Group founder Hui Kayan asked his employees to work towards setting the company on the right track once again. Photo: Getty Images
China Evergrande crisis: founder Hui Kayan vows to repay debt and ‘start new chapter on survival’
- Evergrande founder Hui Kayan has pledged to repay creditors and deliver projects this year in a letter to the company’s employees
- He says the company can fulfil its mission of repaying debt and ‘start a new chapter on survival’ if they work together
