Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong home prices: Citibank predicts U-shaped recovery, matches Morgan Stanley’s 5 per cent upside for 2023

  • Hong Kong’s home prices will drop 5 per cent in the first quarter, before gaining 5 per cent towards the end of the year, Citi said in a report
  • Property transactions in the city slumped to a 32-year low of 59,604 in 2022, 38 per cent lower than a year earlier, according to Centaline’s estimates

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 4 Jan, 2023

