The outlook for Hong Kong’s residential property market is bright this year, according to forecasts by two leading US banks. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong home prices: Citibank predicts U-shaped recovery, matches Morgan Stanley’s 5 per cent upside for 2023
- Hong Kong’s home prices will drop 5 per cent in the first quarter, before gaining 5 per cent towards the end of the year, Citi said in a report
- Property transactions in the city slumped to a 32-year low of 59,604 in 2022, 38 per cent lower than a year earlier, according to Centaline’s estimates
