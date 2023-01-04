China’s regulators fired ‘three arrows’ – bank credit, bond issuance and equity financing – within 20 days in November to crack the ice that had chilled the real estate industry. Photo: Reuters
Mainland Chinese property shares surge on rumours authorities will back ‘financially healthy’ developers
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange Property Index jumped 3.5 per cent, while developers and suppliers rallied in Shenzhen
- Rumours online said the government is planning to offer support to developers with healthy balance sheets
China’s regulators fired ‘three arrows’ – bank credit, bond issuance and equity financing – within 20 days in November to crack the ice that had chilled the real estate industry. Photo: Reuters