The collective nest eggs of Hong Kong’s workforce shrank by the most since the Global Financial Crisis after the city’s Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) posted its second-biggest loss on record in 2022 amid dismal performances in global capital markets. The pension fund reported a loss of HK$186.9 billion (US$23.9 billion) last year, or a diminution of HK$40,800 for each of the scheme’s 4.57 million members, according to data provided by MPF Ratings, an independent research firm. The total assets of the MPF shrank by nearly 11 per cent to HK$1.05 trillion from HK$1.18 trillion in end-2021, which reduced the average balance of each MPF member to HK$229,500, according to MPF Ratings’ estimate. This was the MPF’s first year in the red since an 8.2 per cent loss in 2018. The pension plan, established in 2000, reported a gain of 12.7 per cent in 2019, 12.1 per cent in 2020 and 0.6 per cent in 2021, according to data provided by Refinitiv Lipper. “The capital markets fluctuated a lot in 2022,” making it a very challenging year for investment funds and pension managers, said Kenrick Chung, a director of Ben. Excellence Consultancy, an insurance broker in Hong Kong. “Geopolitical unrests, the Covid pandemic and the [tight monetary policy] of major central banks all contributed to the poor performance of the MPF.” The 412 investment funds under the MPF scheme lost 15.7 per cent each on average last year, a level unseen since a 30.2 per cent setback in 2008. Every fund category was in the red except the MPF Conservative Fund, which gained 0.3 per cent from the interest it earned from bank deposits, the sole beneficiary of rising interest rates last year. The MPF’s bumpy ride was dominated by a 23.6 per cent loss in the Hong Kong and China equities in the first 10 months, saved only from a deeper slump by a market rebound in November and December as Beijing began pivoting from its zero-Covid policy. The outlook for 2023 is full of uncertainties, Chung said, as global central banks led by the Federal Reserve have said they would maintain the current cycle of rate increases, which means persistent volatility in the global capital markets. Still, China is scheduled to reopen its borders on January 8. The reopening, particularly the southern border with Hong Kong, will be helpful in stimulating commercial activity, business travel and economic growth, he said. There is still a chance for the MPF to return to profit in 2023, he added. The Fed, the world’s most powerful monetary authority, raised the cost of money seven times last year, bringing its key rate from near-zero to 4.25 per cent at the end of 2022 to rein in inflation running at a four-decade high. That cycle of tightening led to similar moves among major central banks, including in the city, as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) runs its monetary policy in lockstep with the Fed to maintain the local currency peg to the US dollar. Higher interest rates weighed on the Hong Kong and China stock funds, the most popular investment options that soak up more than 20 per cent of all MPF assets. The stock funds lost 19.3 per cent last year, mirroring the US equity and global equity funds that slumped by almost 20 per cent, according to MPF Ratings. Hong Kong stocks end 2022 pain as China reopening bets fuel new year hopes Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 15 per cent in 2022 while the Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled by 27 per cent. The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest 300 stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen, declined by 21.5 per cent in 2022. Last year was also the worst since the 2008 crisis for major US indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped 8.8 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 19.4 per cent while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled by 33 per cent. Mixed asset funds that invest in both stocks and bonds lost between 15 and 20 per cent last year, with the bigger losses tipping towards those that invested more in stocks. Top 6 Hong Kong, mainland China IPOs to watch out for in 2023 Switching between assets failed to work either. Default investment strategy funds, another popular choice that changes investments between stocks and bonds according to the age of the employees, reported a loss of about 15 per cent last year. The currency markets offered no safe haven. Money market funds that invested in currencies saw a combined loss of 4 per cent in 2022, as the US dollar strengthened against all global currencies amid the rising interest rates. “In the year ahead, the big question for the MPF’s performance is whether the US and G7 economies will fall into recession, and whether US inflation can [noticeably decelerate] to motivate the Fed to pivot [and pause its rate hikes] and even cut interest rates late in the second half,” said Elvin Yu, chief executive of Goji Consulting. “The outlook remains pessimistic, as all these factors remain,” he said. “Expect volatile market with some small and short lived rebounds, but investors should stay defensive.”