The Sunac Resort project under construction in Haiyan, Zhejiang province in February 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Sunac China buys more time as domestic bondholders agree to US$2.3 billion debt rollover plan
- Domestic bondholders approve a plan to roll over 10 domestic bonds, giving the developer 3.5 more years to service its obligatons
- Agreement follows a proposal last month to convert most of its US$11 billion offshore debt into equity, new long-term bonds
