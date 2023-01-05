A view of private homes in the Tanglin area in Singapore, on July 9, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s fourth-quarter private housing price growth slows to 0.2 per cent as sales volume falls
- Private housing prices grew by 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, slowing down from the third quarter’s 3.8 per cent increase, according to the URA
- Sales volume fell by about 49 per cent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months
