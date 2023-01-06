The Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) received overwhelming response for its US$3 billion bond sale, as investors placed bets on the city’s relaxation of Covid-19 travel rules to lift aviation traffic in one of Asia’s biggest transport hubs. The four tranches of the airport operator’s first US-dollar debt sale in a year were eight times oversold, receiving US$26 billion in orders on Friday, according to sources familiar with the matter. That made it one of the biggest order books by an Asian issuer in the first week of the new year, they said. The overwhelming result comes just two days before travelling between Hong Kong and mainland China resumes under newly relaxed rules, the much-anticipated removal of the final vestige of a three-year lockdown that had helped to drive Hong Kong into a recession . The prices of the bonds tightened from their initial guidance, reflecting the popularity of the issues, the people said. Passenger traffic at Hong Kong’s airport plunged 94 per cent to about 4 million last year, from 71.5 million in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic was first reported. At least 60,000 people a day will be allowed to cross the Hong Kong-Shenzhen border each way without the need to undergo quarantine, starting this Sunday. A total of seven land, sea and air checkpoints will return to regular operating hours to facilitate two-way travelling, according to local authorities. US$500 million of the three-year tranche would be offered at 70 basis points above the three-year US Treasury rate (T+70), a tightening of 35 basis points from the initial guidance. The five-year tranche comprises US$1 billion, to be offered at T+90, tightening by 45 basis points from the guidance, said the sources. This tranche is a green bond, which specifically earmarks the proceeds to be used for environmentally friendly projects, such as technological upgrades and installations of facilities that use less energy and help reduce pollution. The seven-year tranche of the bond is US$700 million at T+115, which also tightened by 45 pips from initial guidance. The 10-year US$800 million tranche will be offered at T+125, tightening by a massive 60 basis points from its initial guidance. The success of the transaction further shows the strong market backdrop, and investors’ confidence in Hong Kong amid the border reopening of China, said a banker leading the deal, who requested not to be identified as the information is private. The deal, the biggest fixed-income placement in the opening week of 2023, is coordinated by half a dozen banks, including UBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of America (BofA) and JPMorgan. Investors include a wide range of asset managers, insurers, banks and fund houses, the sources said. This was the Airport Authority’s second dollar bond sale, since it raised US$4 billion in January 2022. The current offer received a “materially higher” demand from investors than last year, due to the strong confidence and enthusiasm around the prospects for a recovery in aviation traffic after Hong Kong’s post-Covid border reopening.