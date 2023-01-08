Workers install solar power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, north China’s Hebei province. Chinese firms are seen benefiting from a financing pact for Vietnam. Photo: Xinhua
Business of climate change
Business

China’s renewable energy firms seen benefiting from US$15.5 billion deal to help Vietnam reach climate goals

  • Developed nations have pledged US$15.5 billion of funding under the Just Energy Transition Partnership pact to support Vietnam’s move away from fossil fuel
  • Vietnam was the second biggest export market for Chinese solar panel makers in 2020, accounting for 12 per cent of the nation’s exports.

Eric Ng
Updated: 3:00pm, 8 Jan, 2023

