Workers install solar power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, north China’s Hebei province. Chinese firms are seen benefiting from a financing pact for Vietnam. Photo: Xinhua
China’s renewable energy firms seen benefiting from US$15.5 billion deal to help Vietnam reach climate goals
- Developed nations have pledged US$15.5 billion of funding under the Just Energy Transition Partnership pact to support Vietnam’s move away from fossil fuel
- Vietnam was the second biggest export market for Chinese solar panel makers in 2020, accounting for 12 per cent of the nation’s exports.
