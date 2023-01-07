Asia’s newest carbon credits market launched in Hong Kong to much fanfare last November, when bankers, traders, asset managers and some of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases were feted at the city’s stock exchange. “Our ambition is to develop an easy-access, one-stop integrated international carbon marketplace … to expedite the low carbon transition journey at scale in Hong Kong, mainland China, Asia and beyond,” said Laura Cha Shih May-lung, the chairwoman of the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited (HKEX), after striking a ceremonial gong to kick off the Core Climate digital trading platform. The Hong Kong & China Gas Company Limited , the city’s sole provider of piped gas, became one of the first companies to take part on the Core Climate platform, buying 10,000 tonnes of verified carbon units (VCUs) on November 21. For that, the chief investment officer of the company also known as Towngas received a trophy from the HKEX. Two months after the razzamatazz, the nascent platform is humming, if not exactly roaring. Over 400,000 tonnes of credits changed hands in over 40 transactions by 20 participants in November. That was a drop in the ocean compared with the potential: 64.6 million tonnes of emissions from Hong Kong’s 2021 energy consumption, and 10.5 billion tonnes from mainland China, according to an estimate by the energy giant BP. “The global voluntary carbon market is full of frictions, [such as] the lack of harmonised standards and transparency, [and the existence of] counterparty risks,” Glenda So, co-head of markets at bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), told a green finance conference in early December. “To create a vibrant market, we need a mechanism for price discovery, transparency and investors’ trust on what they invest in.” The journey ahead to put Hong Kong on the worldwide carbon trading map besides the European Union and North America is arduous and long . For trading to flourish, the ecosystem needs to be strengthened through collaboration with standard setters, verification bodies, registries and regulators internationally, market operators and participants said. Global voluntary offset demand could be worth up to US$50 billion in 2030, according to the Task Force on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, a private sector initiative started by Mark Carney, the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance. Voluntary credits traded globally jumped nearly fourfold to US$2 billion in 2021 from 2020, according to data compiler Ecosystem Marketplace. However, a lack of global agreement on the legal nature of voluntary carbon credits, which determines how they can be created, bought, sold and retired, means transactions on the non-standardised commodity have remained well below its potential. “Given the current uncertainty on the legal nature of voluntary carbon credits in Asia-Pacific, a regulatory regime recognising and defining [them] could go a long way to supercharging the market,” said James Yao, a Hong Kong-based partner at international law firm Allen & Overy. “There is currently pent-up demand in the trading and financing of voluntary credits.” There are two broad types of carbon credits – compulsory and voluntary. Together, the trading of both could reduce the cost to meet the greenhouse gas emission reduction commitments announced by governments globally by as much as US$250 billion by 2030, according to the International Emissions Trading Association. Compulsory regimes impose caps on emissions, where polluters exceeding their quotas must buy credits from those that emit less than their permits. The caps are typically reduced annually to induce continuous reduction efforts. Europe has the world’s largest mandatory market by transaction volume. Last year, China, the world’s largest carbon dioxide emitter, launched a mandatory carbon market that so far only covers the power generation sector which is responsible for around 40 per cent of the nation’s emissions. This made China’s market the biggest in terms of emissions volume covered. Hong Kong has no compulsory cap-and-trade requirement for carbon emissions, but polluters can offset their supply chain emissions by purchasing credits in the voluntary market . “The voluntary and compliance markets are both important, but we need to be very sure that there is no double counting, that we actually have real emission reductions,” said Mandy Rambharos, vice-president, global climate cooperation at New York-based Environmental Defense Fund, which advises China on the launch of its national mandatory carbon market. “For many years, the carbon market has come under criticism because of the integrity issues,” Rambharos said. Businesses and asset managers are looking to marketplaces like Core Climate to standardise decarbonisation projects, offer third-party projects verification and certification of credits, to help them meet net zero emission goals, said Mervyn Tang, head of sustainability strategy, Asia-Pacific at global asset manager Schroders. Credit prices vary greatly by geographical markets, industries, regulatory status, year of credit issuance and perceived quality in terms of a project’s emission reduction credibility and permanence. Another important factor is “additionality” – whether the mitigation activity would not have occurred in the absence of the incentive created by the carbon credit revenues, said Ben McQuhae, founder of law firm Ben McQuhae & Co and co-founder of Hong Kong Green Finance Association. The average price of the global unregulated voluntary market was US$4 per tonne of emission in 2021, with renewable energy projects fetching US$2.26 and forestry and land use projects US$5.8, according to Ecosystem Marketplace. This compared to US$62.6 a tonne in the regulated compulsory European Union emissions trading market, US$22.4 of California’s cap-and-trade programme and US$7.2 of China’s compulsory national trading system, as reported to International Carbon Action Partnership, a network of mandatory market operators. Credits on projects that remove greenhouse gases emissions – such as capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it underground – are typically more limited in supply and are worth more than credits on those that avoid or reduce emissions – such as burning methane emitted from landfills to produce electricity, said Robert Gibson, an adjunct environment and sustainability professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). HKEX’s establishment of Core Climate is part of the city’s effort to strengthen its role as an international financial centre in channelling funds into energy transition and other sustainability projects for fighting climate change. Credits on more than 30 international greenhouse gas reduction or removal projects were available for trading. All projects are verified against international standards, a spokesman said. Hong Kong is not alone in trying to grab a slice of the huge potential for voluntary carbon trading in the coming decades. Rivals that also started spot-market trading include US-based CBL and The Voluntary Climate Marketplace, UK-based Carbon Trade Exchange, and Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange and Climate Impact X. China’s carbon neutrality goal In the past few years, exchanges such as US-based CME Group and Germany-based EEX Group, have also launched voluntary carbon credit futures contracts. They are eyeing tremendous growth opportunities in the next few decades, as global governments and companies are under pressure to deliver on their pledges to contain global warming at well below 2 degrees Celsius by mid-century to avert disastrous social and economic consequences from climate change. However, multiple challenges need to be tackled for these voluntary markets to reach their full potential. Can Hong Kong help cut through the alphabet soup of global ESG rules? Firstly, there is a lack of consensus on a global regime for the trading of credits between nations, notwithstanding Article 6 of the Paris Agreement which was set up precisely to regulate the accounting and settlement of credit transactions. Global governments have failed to see eye to eye on outstanding implementation details in November’s COP27 global climate talks in Egypt, leaving key decisions to be made during COP28 in The United Arab Emirates. One sticking point is whether and how emissions avoidance projects -such as projects that prevent deforestation – should qualify for carbon credits. Such projects make up the bulk of the current voluntary market. Many market participants question whether and how much additional emission reductions they will actually bring, given forests are prone to risks of fire, storms and diseases. Other key unresolved issues include how to define and treat credits on projects that remove emissions, and under what conditions credits could be revoked. Rules on transparency over individual countries’ trading activities are also outstanding. Before a consensus is reached on Article 6, bilateral and regional agreements can be struck to drive growth in the interim, said Scott Neilson, a Tokyo-based partner at Allen & Overy. An example is the Joint Credit Mechanism, which Japan has entered into with 25 developing nations in the past decade, and can be used for this purpose, he noted. For Article 6 to be implemented effectively, data sharing across all participating jurisdictions’ carbon registries is necessary, given the risks of double-counting of credits, inflating baseline carbon emissions to get more credits, and so-called leakage – relocation of emitting activities incentivised by differences in emission regulations across jurisdictions, said Grace Hui, the former head of green and sustainable finance at HKEX. “While the emergence of global carbon markets has created numerous opportunities, it also presents significant challenges,” said Hui, currently an adjunct environment and sustainability professor at HKUST. A “transparent and faithful” accounting representation of carbon credits, something missing in current regulations, is needed “sooner rather than later”, she added. In addition, harmonising methodologies of different carbon offset standard setters is important, so that carbon reduction or avoidance results from different projects are measured based on a consistent set of metrics and methodology, said John Lo, founder of Asia Carbon Institute, a newly formed non-profit organisation that approves projects and issues carbon credits. HKEX is exploring the possibility of developing Hong Kong’s own standard and registry for voluntary carbon credits, a spokesman said. “The voluntary market as we currently know it is on life support and while there is a major, albeit not necessarily concerted effort to fix it … we should assume it will take some years before we have a robust, high integrity, and interconnected market that can contribute meaningfully to global efforts to decarbonise,” McQuhae said. Additional reporting by Martin Choi