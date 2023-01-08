A sharp rise in interest rates will dampen demand for residential property in Canada, according to analysts. Photo: Bloomberg
Canada’s home prices poised to decline … though not because of the ban on foreign homebuyers, analysts say
- Ottawa has implemented a two-year ban on non-domiciled foreigners buying homes
- But it is rising borrowing costs that will drive prices down, according to analysts
