A sharp rise in interest rates will dampen demand for residential property in Canada, according to analysts. Photo: Bloomberg
Canada’s home prices poised to decline … though not because of the ban on foreign homebuyers, analysts say

  • Ottawa has implemented a two-year ban on non-domiciled foreigners buying homes
  • But it is rising borrowing costs that will drive prices down, according to analysts

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 10:10am, 8 Jan, 2023

