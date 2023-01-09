Travellers at the mainland Chinese border in Shenzhen. China reopened its borders for international travel on Sunday and will roll out more pro-growth measures to steady the economy. Photo: Dickson Lee
Travellers at the mainland Chinese border in Shenzhen. China reopened its borders for international travel on Sunday and will roll out more pro-growth measures to steady the economy. Photo: Dickson Lee
Banking & finance
Business

Citigroup says big pharma preferred by foreign investors as China reopens, appetite for pre-revenue biotech firms wanes

  • Foreign investors are looking for firms with a track record of profit making and direct beneficiaries of China’s reopening, Citi analyst says
  • So-called chapter 18A companies may not benefit much as their financial figures are not solid, Everbright Securities analyst says

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 5:46pm, 9 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers at the mainland Chinese border in Shenzhen. China reopened its borders for international travel on Sunday and will roll out more pro-growth measures to steady the economy. Photo: Dickson Lee
Travellers at the mainland Chinese border in Shenzhen. China reopened its borders for international travel on Sunday and will roll out more pro-growth measures to steady the economy. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE