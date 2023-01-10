Potential buyers at the sales office of Henderson Land-developed One Innovale at Mira Place, in Tsim Sha Tsui, on January 8, 2023. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong faces new-home glut in 2023 as more than 40,000 flats could hit the already shaky property market
- 119 new private housing projects with 40,291 units could be ready to launch this year, according to Ricacorp Properties
- The nearly two-decade high in new supply could depress prices in the short term, especially in specific areas, analysts say
Potential buyers at the sales office of Henderson Land-developed One Innovale at Mira Place, in Tsim Sha Tsui, on January 8, 2023. Photo: Edmond So