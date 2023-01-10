A shopper departs Sogo’s Tsim Sha Tsui department store on January 9, 2023. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong retailer Sogo to close Tsim Sha Tsui store after 18 years, even as mainland China tourists return to city
- The store is holding a ‘closing super sale’ and will shut on March 12 as its lease expires, according to owner and operator Lifestyle International
- The return of mainland Chinese tourists will make only ‘limited contributions’ to Hong Kong’s retail sector in the short term, the company says
