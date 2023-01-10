The plot on Cape Road is Stanley’s biggest parcel of residential land in two decades and can accommodate a large-scale luxury housing estate, according to Centaline Surveyors. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong withdraws Stanley residential plot after all four bids fail to meet reserve price amid market pessimism

  • The plot on Cape Road is expected to accommodate about 650 flats with a gross floor area of 480,236 sq ft
  • Government will not sell a site if no bid reaches the reserve price set by its valuers, Lands Department says

Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:51pm, 10 Jan, 2023

