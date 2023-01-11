Less Hong Kong companies are inclined to raise their spending on initiatives that enhance their environment, social and governance (ESG) performance this year, the survey found. Photo: Shutterstock
Less Hong Kong firms plan to up their spending on sustainable initiatives amid economic downturn, PwC survey finds
- About three quarters of respondents plan to increase their investment in ESG-related programmes this year, compared with nine out of 10 companies in 2022
- The most popular measures taken by the surveyed companies included adopting cleaner energy to reduce their carbon footprints and providing ESG training to staff
