President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chinese solar firm plans US factory in boon for Biden energy push

  • Beijing-based JA Solar plans US factory in Phoenix, Arizona to allow US customers to access its products
  • New plant will be able to produce 2GW of solar panels annually when fully operational in the fourth quarter this year: statement

Bloomberg

Updated: 11:19am, 12 Jan, 2023

