Hong Kong-listed Goldin Financial holds Chinese tycoon Pan Sutong’s finance and property development businesses. Photo: Kenneth Chan
Debt-laden Goldin’s former headquarters sells for ‘significant discount’ of US$713 million to Hong Kong’s PAG and Singaporean investment firm
- Deal ends more than two years of legal wrangling over the 28-storey Goldin Financial Global Centre
- The price agreed on by Hong Kong-based PAG and Singapore’s Mapletree Investments is well below market value, PAG said
