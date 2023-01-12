Hong Kong-listed Goldin Financial holds Chinese tycoon Pan Sutong’s finance and property development businesses. Photo: Kenneth Chan
Hong Kong-listed Goldin Financial holds Chinese tycoon Pan Sutong’s finance and property development businesses. Photo: Kenneth Chan
Hong Kong property
Business

Debt-laden Goldin’s former headquarters sells for ‘significant discount’ of US$713 million to Hong Kong’s PAG and Singaporean investment firm

  • Deal ends more than two years of legal wrangling over the 28-storey Goldin Financial Global Centre
  • The price agreed on by Hong Kong-based PAG and Singapore’s Mapletree Investments is well below market value, PAG said

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 2:28pm, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong-listed Goldin Financial holds Chinese tycoon Pan Sutong’s finance and property development businesses. Photo: Kenneth Chan
Hong Kong-listed Goldin Financial holds Chinese tycoon Pan Sutong’s finance and property development businesses. Photo: Kenneth Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE