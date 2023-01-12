Undated profile photo of Edward Tian. Photo: Edward Tian
exclusive | Who is Edward Tian? He wants to keep his GPTZero app free for users to sniff out ‘AIgiarists’
- GPTZero, which can sniff out AI-written text, has been accessed by 80,000 people since its January 3 launch, said Edward Tian, who wrote the app in a Toronto cafe
- The grandson of a Tsinghua University-trained electrical engineer, Tian is months from completing his double major in computer science and journalism
Undated profile photo of Edward Tian. Photo: Edward Tian