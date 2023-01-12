Hong Kong’s Central business district. Asian companies and their financiers must accelerate efforts to transition to cleaner energy, or face growing competitive pressure on both the supply and demand sides, says Christiana Figueres, a former UN climate chief. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong can play key role as Asia catches up on transition to cleaner energy, former UN climate chief says
- Hong Kong could play a key role in supporting at least the Asian banking sector to reduce its climate risks and take advantage of growth opportunities, Christiana Figueres tells Asian Financial Forum
- HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO says majority of clients accept that they must embark on a climate transition, but need help coming up with feasible decarbonisation plans and fundraising tools to execute them
