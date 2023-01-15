Hong Kong’s new office stock is estimated to hit 14.5 million sq ft this year, a record high and the equivalent of the total gross floor area of every building in Hong Kong’s Central business district, CBRE says. Photo: Dickson Lee
China border reopening to boost demand for Hong Kong office space, but rents won’t rise significantly, analysts say
- CBRE expects vacancy levels to go up from 14.6 per cent currently to closer to 16 per cent by the end of 2023, because of a ‘supply boom’
- Pace of economic recovery and overhang of new office spaces from last year are likely to temper any expansion afforded by mainland Chinese firms, Savills says
